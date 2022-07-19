Tamil Nadu: Udhayakumar replaces OPS as AIADMK’s deputy leader

Updated: July 19, 2022 1:01:57 pm
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK days ago, has been removed from his position of deputy floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the party announced on Tuesday.
Former Minister R B Udhayakumar was unanimously elected as AIADMK’s deputy leader in the Assembly, the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
In a party release, Palaniswami said that Udhayakumar, representing Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held here on July 17.
Also, Agri S S Krishnamurthy, also a former Minister was elected as deputy secretary of the legislature party, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Panneerselvam was expelled from the party on July 11 and matters connected to it are before court.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
Latest News
Udhayakumar replaces OPS as AIADMK’s deputy leader in TN Assembly
Bombay HC directs Shirdi Saibaba Trust to pay pending dues to civic body for cleanliness, sanitation of town
Sreesanth says India would have won the World Cup thrice if had played under Kohli’s captaincy
A cameraman became accidental obstacle in men’s steeplechase
Watch: Manchester City players pranked by comedy character Troy Hawke
Why is Chinese beer rising in popularity in Pakistan?
Sena MP Shrirang Barne joins Shinde fold, says he is part of separate group of 12 MPs
Army personnel entitled to disability pension only if disability attributable to military service: Supreme Court
Supreme Court to consider listing woman’s plea seeking termination of 23-week foetus
India Weather News Live Updates: Woman, minor daughter dead in Amravati house collapse; parts of Rajasthan witness heavy rains
Authorities in south China apologize over Covid-19 break-ins
Highways within 100 km of LoC, borders will not need green nod: Centre