Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Udhayakumar replaces OPS as AIADMK’s deputy leader

Panneerselvam was expelled from the party on July 11 and matters connected to it are before court.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: July 19, 2022 1:01:57 pm
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was removed from his party earlier this month after a court order

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK days ago, has been removed from his position of deputy floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the party announced on Tuesday.

Former Minister R B Udhayakumar was unanimously elected as AIADMK’s deputy leader in the Assembly, the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

In a party release, Palaniswami said that Udhayakumar, representing Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held here on July 17.

Also, Agri S S Krishnamurthy, also a former Minister was elected as deputy secretary of the legislature party, he said.

