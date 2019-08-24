Two youths beaten up for trying to save cow in Surat: Police

Two youths were allegedly beaten up when they tried to stop two other youths from assaulting a cow that had gone into labour in the middle of a busy main road in Bhatar area of the city Thursday night. An FIR was lodged at Khatodara police station on Friday, based on a complaint filed by the victims Ayaz Shaikh and Imran Shaikh.

Advertising

The complaint states that Ayaz Shaikh, a resident of Rasulabad area in Bhatar, was on his way home with his friend Imran Shaikh on Thursday night when they saw two youths identified as Ranjeet Singh Rathod and Amarjeet Singh Rathod, both residents of Indira nagar in Bhatar, beating up a cow. The animal, which was seated in the middle of the road near Murlidhar dairy and creating an obstacle, was about to deliver a calf, when it was beaten up by the Rathod duo with wooden sticks, the complaint added.

Ayaz and Imran tried to stop Ranjeet and Amarjeet from assaulting the cow, but the attackers then turned their attention to them, the complaint said. Ayaz and Imran somehow managed to escape from the spot and got admitted in a private hospital as they were severely injured. The hospital authorities then informed the police.

Khatodara police said that on questioning, they came to know that Ayaz and his friend Imran were trying to save the cow when they were beaten up by Ranjeet and Amarjeet. “Ayaz and Imran tried to save the cow which was likely to deliver a calf and was beaten up by the accused,” Khatodara police inspector D H Gaur said. “The cow was seated in the middle of the road, creating an obstacle for passersby.” He said Ayaz works as an electrician in a shop and was returning to his house on Thursday night after work when the incident took place. “We are looking for the accused and they will be caught soon. Our teams are trying to find CCTV footage of the incident,” the inspector added.

On Friday, police booked the accused Ranjeet and Amarjeet under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by using dangerous weapons), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and the Gujarat Police Act. 135 (1) ( punishment for disobeying or abetting disobedience of an order lawfully made from Sec. 37, 39 or 40 of the act),