At least 16 dead in two accidents in Tamil Nadu

Sixteen people were killed in two different accidents in Tamil Nadu late Wednesday night.

In the first accident, 10 people, including eight contract workers from Jharkhand, were killed after their pick-up truck collided with an omnibus at Villupurum district around 02:45 am. According to the police, the drivers of both vehicles were killed, while five passengers from the pick-up truck survived.

In the second accident, six people died after the mini passenger van they were travelling in fell into a culvert that was 20-feet deep at Thoothukudi district at 1 am. Local police said the van had crashed into barriers that had been placed near the culvert on both sides of the road before plunging into the culvert. Nine passengers, including the driver, survived the accident.

Police suspected that the drivers involved in both accidents had dozed off behind the wheel before the accidents.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital nearby for postmortem.