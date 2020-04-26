Follow Us:
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Two militants, associate killed in J&K encounter

The police said that they had launched a “cordon-and-search” operation in Goripora, Awantipora, following which a firefight broke out early in the early hours.

Written by Adil Akhzer | Srinagar | Published: April 26, 2020 2:58:33 am
Kashmir news, Kashmir vallery news, Anantnag attack, Kashmir grenade attack Anantnag, indian express news On Friday night, two militants were killed after they abducted a GRP constable from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The constable was rescued. (PTI Photo)

Two militants and their “associate” were killed in a gunbattle in Pulwama district on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, five people with links to militants have been killed in South Kashmir.

The police said that they had launched a “cordon-and-search” operation in Goripora, Awantipora, following which a firefight broke out early in the early hours. “Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists have been killed. Searches are still going on,” said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

On Friday night, two militants were killed after they abducted a GRP constable from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The constable was rescued.

The police in the Valley recently have stopped handing over the bodies of the slain militants to their families. A source said on Saturday that the bodies the militants killed in Kulgam and Awantipora were not handed over to their families and their burial will be held “at a safe place”.

