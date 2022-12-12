scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Two Chhattisgarh HC addl judges elevated as permanent judges

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

chattisgarh judges news, indian expressTwo additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court were elevated as permanent judges in the same high court. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Two additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court were on Monday elevated as permanent judges in the same high court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry, justices Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court, have been made judges in the same high court with effect from the day they assume charge of their respective offices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 01:21:00 pm
Next Story

Hrithik Roshan recalls traumatic days of stammer and spinal problems, was told he couldn’t become an actor: ‘I was so broken…’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close