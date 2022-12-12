Two Chhattisgarh HC addl judges elevated as permanent judges

Two additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court were on Monday elevated as permanent judges in the same high court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry, justices Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court, have been made judges in the same high court with effect from the day they assume charge of their respective offices.