Two booked for entering Himachal in vehicle meant to supply essentials

The Himachal Pradesh Police have booked two persons for allegedly entering the state “illegally” from Punjab in vehicles meant for ferrying essential commodities. They used these goods carriers to reach their homes in the state, DGP Sita Ram Mardi said Thursday.

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan said that four employees of a Jalandhar-based newspaper, including three sub-editors and one clerk, had entered the state in goods carriers over the past few days. The clerk, who is from Chamba, and one of the sub-editors, a resident of Jawali, tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

“So far, we have registered two FIRs at Bhawarna and Jawali in Kangra against two of the sub-editors. But legal action will be taken against all four of them for violating lockdown orders. We’re also trying to trace the vehicles used by them,” said SP Ranjan, adding that the accused have not divulged all the details of their journey as yet.

The two in the group of four who have tested positive are both male and in their mid-twenties. The one from Chamba’s Bhattiyat tehsil was already undergoing institutional quarantine after entering the state a few days ago.

The DGP said: “We have registered a case against the sub-editors and the drivers who brought them will also be made an accused.” He added that any driver supplying essential commodities who helps a person enter the state illegally will be dealt with strictly.

The state has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been total 36 confirmed cases in the state, all of them in the border districts.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said that health monitoring at state border check posts is being strengthened and all people entering the state will now be tested for the virus using rapid diagnostic test kits. Such kits will also be used to increase testing of people with flu-like symptoms in the disease hotspot areas, he said.

