Truck rams into seven vehicles on Mumbai-Bangalore highway

A speeding truck lost control near the Navale Bridge on Mumbai-Bangalore highway and rammed into seven vehicles in the early hours of Saturday. A few people were injured in the accident, said police. An offence in this case was lodged at the Sinhagad police station.

Police said the driver of the truck, coming from Katraj side on the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass road, lost control of the vehicle around 7.30 am. The truck hit seven vehicles, including three auto-rickshaws and four cars, near Navale bridge.

While the seven vehicles were crushed, the truck also overturned on the road, causing a traffic jam for some time.

A team of Sinhagad police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the mishap. Police brought the situation under control and took the injured persons for treatment.