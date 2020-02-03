Truck driver arrested for making extortion call to researcher

In his complaint to the police, the victim alleged that the caller had threatened to hurt his family. (Representational Image) In his complaint to the police, the victim alleged that the caller had threatened to hurt his family. (Representational Image)

A truck driver was arrested Sunday on charges of extortion after he allegedly blackmailed a medical researcher in Mohali.

According to police, Gurdial Singh, a resident of Phase X, had lodged a complaint last Friday alleging that on January 17, he received a call from an unknown person who started threatening him and also said that he would eliminate his two sons. Gurdial runs a small firm which conduct research on medicines in Industrial Area in Phase IX.

A case was registered on Saturday evening and police arrested the accused, Harshdeep Singh, a Yamuna Nagar resident.

Police said that Harshdeep told them that three men had asked him make the call and promised him money.

“The accused made the call to Gurdial Singh from his phone. He said that he did not know the real identities of the three persons,” said ASI Lakhbir Singh, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

In his complaint to police, Gurdial Singh had alleged that the caller had demanded Rs 5 lakh from him to save his family. Gurdial Singh told police that the caller had told him that he had seen his house and could attack him and his family anytime.

When asked that why the complaint was lodged after 13 days of receiving the call, a police officer said that Gurdial Singh told them that initially he got scared but later decided to approach the police. Gurdial Singh was not available for the comments.

The ASI said that Harshdeep was a truck driver but left his work around three months ago and was unemployed.

When asked that how the culprits had approached Harshdeep and whether Harshdeep knew Gurdial Singh, ASI Lakhbir Singh said that Harshdeep did not know Gurdial Singh and the other three accused had approached him by luring to give him some money.

The officer added that Harshdeep had told the police that the three men had told him they got Gurdial Singh’s number from a WhatsApp group in which they were also added.

“We are investigating the matter and soon arrest the other accused too,” the ASI added.

Police registered a case under sections 384 (extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the (IPC).

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App