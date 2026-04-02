Trainee was driving KSRTC bus that killed toddler in Haveri; probe ordered

A day after a toddler was killed and four others were injured after a government bus rammed into pedestrians at the Haveri bus stand in Karnataka, the police said on Thursday that a trainee was driving the vehicle at the time. A departmental inquiry has been initiated.

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The deceased, two-and-a-half-year-old Hazrat Ali Ismail Raichur from Savanur, was rushed to the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute but died on the way.

According to the Haveri traffic police, the incident took place around 7 am on Wednesday when the driver, identified as Manjunath R, was attempting to park the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus ahead of its scheduled trip to Lakshmeshwar.