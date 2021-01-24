Three staffers of Bilaspur shelter home held, 2 on the run: Police

Three women have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. If more people come up with information in the case, we will investigate.” (File)

Three women employees of Chhattisgarh’s Shivmangal Shikshan Samiti that ran the Ujjawala Home in Bilaspur were arrested on Friday while two other women staff members are on the run, police said.

The president of the NGO was arrested on charges of sexually and physically abusing women on Thursday, days after three women — who escaped from the home earlier this week — alleged that they were drugged and raped at the government-aided shelter.

Meanwhile, a woman who was lodged at the shelter home for three months in 2012-2013 has submitted an application at the Bilaspur SP’s office, alleging that the president of the NGO kept women against their will in the home. “When I was staying there, …(he) would come to our room and touch the mentally disturbed patients’ chest and waist. If someone objected, we were forced to beat them,” read the letter accessed by The Sunday Express.

The woman alleged that she was not allowed to meet her family, even her 6-year-old daughter, who was at another shelter. “I was scared of speaking up alone. But through media reports, I can see that he has affected many women…”

However, Bilaspur SP Prashant Agrawal said he has not received the letter mentioned above. “Two women who worked at the home are on the run and we are going to arrest them. Three women have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. If more people come up with information in the case, we will investigate.”