Majority in youth organisations are drunkards, says Kerala excise minister M V Govindan

In a statement that is likely to spark a controversy in Kerala, state Excise Minister and CPI(M) central committee member M V Govindan on Sunday said a majority of members in youth organisations are drunkards. The minister was inaugurating an event at Thiruvananthapuram as part of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Referring to a campaign against alcohol and drugs, the minister said, “The campaign should reach everyone. How can that be possible? We can depend on student and youth organisations, but what I have noticed is, a major chunk of people in student and youth organisations are drunkards. Not a small portion, but in good numbers,” he said.

With TV channels immediately highlighting his statement, Govindan, after reading a note handed over to him, clarified, “What I said was about the influence of alcohol among student-youth segments. Some media want to destroy the campaign.”

Govindan said that the campaign should be conducted “among the next generation, among students from Class XII to professional colleges”.

Youth and student outfits in the state have not reacted to the minister’s observations. In 2017, the CPI(M) youth outfit DYFI, in its all-India conference, had decided to take up an anti-drug campaign named ‘No to drugs and drinks’.