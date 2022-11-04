Youth caught on tape kicking migrant boy leaning on his car in Kannur, arrested

A youngster from Kerala’s Kannur district was arrested on Friday after a viral video showed him kicking a six-year-old migrant boy, who was leaning on his car. The incident took place in Kannur’s Thalassery on Thursday and it was caught on CCTV.

The police identified the youngster as Shihshad, a native of Ponniam near Thalassery, and said that the migrant boy was from Rajasthan. The police have registered a case against Shihshad under the attempt to murder charge.

God's Own County has become the Devil's Own Land under the @pinarayivijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur.@PrakashJavdekar @AgrawalRMD @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/R0m9nd1sFQ — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 4, 2022

The CCTV footage shows a youth walking towards the boy, who is seen leaning on the rear end of a parked car and kicking him. After kicking the boy, Shihshad drives away even as locals question his action.

The police were allegedly aware of the incident on Thursday night but only registered a case after visuals of the incident went viral on Friday. The boy was later admitted to a local hospital.

Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George said the incident was shocking and highly deplorable. “The director of the social welfare department was asked to probe and submit a report. The boy was seriously injured in the attack. His family came from Rajasthan to eke out a living. He was attacked without any provocation,” she said.

BJP state president K Surendran said the incident was a shame on Kerala and accused the police of trying to shield the accused. “Police did not bother to help the Rajasthan boy, instead stood with the local criminal. Under (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan’s regime, Kerala has become a land of the devil,” he said.