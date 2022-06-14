YC leaders protest against Kerala CM in flight, detained

Two Youth Congress (YC) leaders from Kerala travelling in the same flight as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday raised slogans against the CM, as part of the opposition party’s agitation demanding his resignation following allegations by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

The YC workers were manhandled on flight, allegedly by CPI(M) central committee member E P Jayarajan, who was travelling in the Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight. Hours later, Congress offices, including its state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, were attacked, allegedly by CPI(M) and DYFI workers.

A video that has emerged on social media shows the two YC leaders from Kannur — Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar — raising slogans after the aircraft landed in Thiruvananthapuram. They purportedly moved towards the back of the plane, where Vijayan and others were sitting. A video released by the Congress showed Jayarajan purportedly pushing away the duo. Police took them into custody and registered a non-bailable offence against them.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Jayarajan alleged that the YC workers were inebriated, and that they allegedly tried to attack Vijayan, PTI reported. He also alleged that the Congress was “adopting methods of terror groups”. One of the YC leaders said that he has never had a drink in his life and that his medical examination be conducted right away, PTI reported.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said, “The Congress has protested against the CM in a democratic manner. How can raising slogan against the CM become an act of terrorism?… Police should register a case against E P Jayarajan, who had attacked the YC workers.”

No ban on black: CM

Earlier in the day, speaking at an event in Kannur, Vijayan said there is no ban on apparel of any colour in Kerala and called reports that the state has barred wearing of black — even black face masks — at public events where he is present as “propaganda”.

“Kerala is a place where agitations were held for the right to wear clothes…,” Vijayan said.