Won’t allow Babri repeat: PFI

RADICAL ISLAMIC outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) on Saturday said it would not allow a repeat of Babri Masjid in the country.

Referring to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque controversy, PFI national president O M A Salam said, “People of the country are living in fear. The news coming from Kashi and Mathura is dangerous. A complaint is filed that there is a Shivling in a mosque. Soon, the court orders to seal the mosque… how the Babri Masjid was made a disputed structure… new stories are coming in that same track.”

“The PFI would be at the forefront in the fight against any move to encroach new mosques and make them temples. The PFI is ready to make any sacrifice or face any loss for that,’’ said Salam, addressing a gathering in Alappuzha as part of PFI’s “Save the Republic” campaign.

Earlier in the day, a volunteer march was taken out in Alappuzha as part of the campaign.

Salam accused secular parties of keeping silent. “When a community is being hunted… secular parties are remaining silent. The minority community would shoo away such parties when they come soliciting votes claiming that only they can fight against the BJP,’’ he said.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang Dal workers took out a “Shaurya Rally” in Alappuzha, as a counter-campaign under the slogan “the country cannot be consigned to anti-nationals and religious terrorists”.