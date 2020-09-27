Women activists in Kerala attack YouTuber for making derogatory comments

Bhagyalakshmi told the media that they had no option but to attack Vijay as the police failed to act against him. (Screen grab via Facebook/@mallumediaupdated)

A YouTuber was assaulted by women’s rights activists and forced to apologise on Saturday for uploading videos in which he allegedly made offensive remarks against them. The attack took place on Saturday evening at a lodge he was staying in.

In a video of the incident, live streamed on Facebook by one of the activists, YouTuber Vijay P Nair was seen covered in what looked like motor oil as he tries to fend off the attack. They forced him to apologise for his alleged comments.

The women also asked him to delete the videos before seizing his laptop, which was later produced before local police. Separate cases have been filed against the women activists led by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and Vijay.

Activist Sreelakshmi, who live streamed the attack, told police that Vijay had made sexually explicit comments against women activists on his YouTube channel ‘Vtrix scene’ on several occasions. He had also made derogatory comments against a dubbing artist in the film industry, she said.

Bhagyalakshmi told the media that they had no option but to attack Vijay as the police failed to act against him. “He has been repeatedly insulting women through social media. His videos insulting women are widely circulated in social media. Many of us had complained police against him. We were forced to act against him when police failed to deliver justice to us,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.