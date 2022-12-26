Woman smuggling gold paste worth Rs 1 crore in private parts nabbed at Kozhikode airport

The Kerala Police Monday arrested a 19-year-old woman passenger smuggling gold worth Rs 1 crore at the Kozhikode international airport. Shahala, a native of Kasaragod, was caught on her arrival from Dubai on an Air India Express flight, according to the police. She was later released on bail, they added.

The Malappuram Police acted against Shahala after they received specific information about the smuggling. Shahala was taken into custody by the police as she came out of the airport after completing a routine examination by officials of the Customs Department. She had concealed the gold, which was in a paste form, in her private parts, said officials.

The police have handed over the case and the contraband to the Customs Department for further investigation.

In recent months, there have been several incidents in which the state police have seized smuggled gold from outside the airport after tracking down the carriers or members of the racket who turn up to receive the gold. The police take such people into custody and subject them to thorough interrogation.

Customs sources at the airport said it is practically impossible to check all passengers to ascertain whether they have concealed gold in their private parts. “Bringing gold in paste concealed in rectum has become a customary way of smuggling in gold. X-ray machines would not detect if the gold is in paste form and stashed in private parts or rectum. But, we do a thorough examination and question passengers based on specific input,” said a source.