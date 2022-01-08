Woman held for abducting newborn from Kerala hospital

A 33-YEAR-OLD married woman, mother of a seven-year-old boy, has been arrested for allegedly abducting a newborn from a hospital in Kottayam, police said on Friday. The woman wanted to convince the man with whom she was in a relationship that the baby was theirs, they said.

Neethu Raj, a MBA graduate, did this to continue the relationship with the man so that she can recover Rs 30 lakh that he had taken from her, the police said.

Neethu was nabbed by the police on Thursday hours after she walked out of the gynecology ward of the government medical college hospital in Kottayam with a three-day-old baby in her arms. An executive with an event management firm in Kochi, she had sneaked into the ward in a nurse’s uniform and took away the baby from the mother on the plea of a routine medical checkup.

Kottayam SP Shilpa Dyavaiah told reporters on Friday that Neetha wanted to convince her friend Ibrahim Badusha, 28, a native of Kochi, that she had given birth to his baby. Ibrahim was planning to marry another woman after taking Rs 30 lakh and gold ornaments from Neethu.

Neethu wanted to thwart that marriage and continue their relationship so that she can get her money back, said the SP.

The police said Neethu, whose husband works in West Asia, befriended Ibrahim through social media one-and-a-half year ago. In the course of their relationship, she became pregnant. She had a miscarriage, which she did not tell Ibrahim.

By abducting the newborn, she wanted to convince Ibrahim that she had given birth to his baby so that he does not break off. After the abduction on Thursday, she had a video call with Ibrahim to show the baby, said the police.

While Neethu was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, Ibrahim was arrested following her complaint that he cheated her and tortured her seven-year-old son.

The police said Neethu had been staying in the premises of the medical college hospital in Kottayam since early this week and used to move around the hospital wearing a nurse’s gown, which she had obtained from a local shop. On Thursday afternoon, she took the baby to a hotel where she was staying with her son.

The police, which started an extensive search after the baby was reported missing, nabbed Neethu when she was trying to leave the hotel in a taxi.