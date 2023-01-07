Woman dies of ‘food poisoning’ in Kerala; Health Minister orders probe

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe after a young woman in the state’s Kasaragod district died Saturday allegedly after she consumed an Arabian dish from a local restaurant. The minister has also sought a report from the state Food Safety Commissioner.

The victim Anjushree Parvathi, a college student, consumed a dish called mandi on New Year’s day from a local restaurant, according to health officials. Soon after, Parvathi and other members of her family developed symptoms of food poisoning. As Parvathi’s condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru where she died on Saturday morning, officials added.

Four days ago, a nurse employed with the Government Medical College Hospital in the state’s Kottayam district died of suspected food poisoning allegedly after she had mandi and al faham at a local restaurant. The nurse, identified as Rashmi Raj, 33, worked with the orthopaedic department of the hospital.

Subsequently, the state food safety department launched a crackdown on restaurants. Several eateries which functioned without the mandatory licence and failed to meet hygiene standards were shut down. On Friday, the department examined 485 shawarma outlets and the licences of 16 were cancelled. Besides, notices were served to 162 shops.

In May last year, a 16-year-old girl died and over a dozen people were hospitalised in Kasaragod district after they ate shawarma from an eatery. In 2012 too, a youth died of food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a hotel in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.