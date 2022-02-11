‘Will try to trek the hill again’: Kerala youth trapped on hill after discharge from hospital

The Kerala youth, who was rescued after being trapped inside a cavity on a hill in Palakkad for 45 hours, was discharged from the hospital Friday. The rescue of Babu Wednesday by the Indian Army had kept the entire state on the edge.

After being discharged from the district hospital in Palakkad, Babu, 24, a newspaper vendor, thanked everyone who rescued him. “Although I remained trapped on the hill for two nights and a day, I was not afraid. From the hillside cavity, where I was trapped, I could watch people gathering downhill to save me. I was aware that the people were making attempts to save me. I was confident that I would be rescued,” he said.

About the incident, Babu said he slipped off the steep rock and fell into a cavity while walking down from the top.

He said he is passionate about trekking and the incident has not dampened his spirits. “This is the first time I am climbing to the top of the hill. I am interested in trekking and will try trekking the hill again,” he said.

Palakkad district collector Mrunmai Joshi and district police superintendent R Vishwanath were among those who turned up at the hospital to see off the youth.

It was Monday when Babu and two of his friends started to climb the 1,000-feet-high Kurumbachi Hill near their village in Cheradu in Malampuzha. Around 2 pm, while his exhausted friends took a break and squatted on a rock, Babu trekked up. But while coming back down, he faltered and slipped down the steep rock until he got stuck in the cavity.

His rescue could be realised only on Wednesday noon after Army commandos and an NDRF team managed to reach him using a rope. He was later airlifted from the top of the hill to the hospital.

The state government had sought the help of the defence force after attempts by the state police, fire and rescue and NDRF teams failed to rescue the youth.