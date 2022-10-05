scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Will consider Kerala govt proposal for World Peace Conference: Nobel Peace Centre

The statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Vijayan, in the meeting, expressed interest in organising such a conference in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Centre.

The Kerala government in its previous budget had announced that a World Peace Conference would be organized.

Norway-based Nobel Peace Center, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday said it will seriously consider the Kerala government’s proposal for convening a World Peace Conference.

In a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a Europe tour with some of his cabinet colleagues, Nobel Peace Center Executive Director Kjersti Fløgstad said the state government’s proposal for such a conference would be given serious thought, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

The statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Vijayan, in the meeting, expressed interest in organising such a conference in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Centre.

The Kerala government in its previous budget had announced that a World Peace Conference would be organized.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

In the meeting, Fløgstad said it was gratifying to see such a proposal from a state government and once the same is received through official channels, discussions would be held on it, the statement quoted him as saying

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 09:32:51 pm
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM, seeks urgent medical care for elephant calf at Nagarahole

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement