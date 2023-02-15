Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal found dead after ‘assault’

February 8 marked a special moment for tribal couple Vishwanathan and Bindu as they cradled their newborn, their first child after eight years of marriage. The next day, Vishwanathan stood outside the building, waiting for the hospital’s visiting hours to meet his baby the second time. The meeting never happened. On Saturday, February 11, Vishwanathan, 46, was found dead, his body hanging from a tree on the premises of the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode, where his wife and baby were admitted.

The events surrounding Vishwanathan’s death — from the time the Paniya tribal farm hand from Wayanad was branded a thief and allegedly assaulted on the hospital premises over rumours of a missing phone, to the hours that his family spent desperately looking for him before his body was found – have led to an outrage in Kerala, with demands for a case to be filed under sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

On Monday, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited Vishwanathan’s family in Wayanad’s and assured them of his support. While police have prima facie registered a case of unnatural death, Vishwanathan’s family claims he was murdered.

At Adleid village in Wayanad’s Kalpetta municipality, Bindu, also a farm worker, is back at home with her baby. On Tuesday, the family again filed a complaint with the police, alleging foul play.

“Why would he kill himself? We had been blessed with a baby after waiting eight years… These were to be the happiest days of our lives. He was thrilled to be a father,” said Bindu.

Last Tuesday, the government hospital at Kalpetta, where Bindu had been going for her check-ups, had referred her to the Kozhikode medical college for delivery, over 65 km away from their home in Wayanad. The following day, Bindu gave birth to a baby boy. While her mother Leela stayed with Bindu at the hospital as the bystander, Vishwanathan waited outside the building.

Leela says, “Around 10.30 pm on Thursday, a nurse announced in our ward that Vishwanathan’s relative should immediately report at the gate. When I rushed there, I saw my son-in-law in the custody of the security guards. Tears were rolling down his cheeks and he feebly said, ‘People here are calling me a thief, saying I stole their phone and money’.”

Leela says Vishwanathan continued to plead his innocence with the crowd and the security staff. “I don’t know if someone had lost their phone or money. I didn’t see anyone complaining. I only saw Vishwanathan surrounded by the security staff; they had taken away his mobile phone,’’ Leela said.

Police confirmed to The Indian Express that they got no complaint of theft of mobile phone or money that day.

As the issue looked settled, Leela went to her daughter’s bedside but had to rush back to the gate merely15 minutes later. “Someone said he had fled. When I went to the gate, the security staff said he had escaped and pointed to the darkness outside,’’ she said.

Leela says she pleaded for help to search for her missing son-in-law. “Someone asked me to go to the police station, but with my daughter and her newborn waiting at the ward, I returned to them. Later, another woman bystander accompanied me and we went to the medical college hospital police (part of the Kozhikode city police) to report that my son-in-law was missing,” she says.

The following morning, Vishwanathan’s family members, including brothers Gopi and Vinod, rushed to the medical college hospital to look for him.

“We looked for him everywhere. We even climbed some trees to look for him, expecting that he probably climbed one of those to escape the mob. But even after a day’s search, we could not find him, so we returned to Wayanad after lodging a police complaint,’’ said Gopi.

It was on Saturday morning that a passerby spotted Vishwanathan’s body hanging from a tree on the premises of the medical college. His relatives allege that before they could reach the spot, police had completed the inquest and the post-mortem procedure, the results of which are awaited.

Showing photographs of Vishwanathan’s body, Gopi says, “There are several bruises on the body… blood was oozing from the chest. He was murdered and hanged. We want the post-mortem to be done again,’’ he said.

On Tuesday, Kerala SC/ST Commission chairperson B S Maoji asked the Kozhikode city police to register a case under provisions of the SC/ST Act. “It cannot be considered an unnatural death. Vishwanathan ended his life a day after his baby was born… It is a major lapse on the part of the police that an executive magistrate was not assigned to conduct the inquest,’’ said Maoji, who has sought a report from the police.

Kozhikode City Police Deputy Commissioner K E Baiju said the post-mortem report indicated that it was a case of hanging. “The case was handled as a missing incident. Nobody raised the allegation of mob attack then. But, we are examining all CCTV visuals to ascertain what happened,” he said.

On the executive magistrate not being called for inquest, he said, “That was because at that time, it was considered a case of suicide by hanging only. We are now conducting a scientific probe to look into the family’s allegations.’’