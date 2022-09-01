Vizhinjam port project: HC orders police protection for construction

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to grant police protection to the Vizhinjam seaport project, but allowed fisherfolk to continue their protest without obstructing its construction.

The port’s construction has been halted for the last two weeks now, with fisherfolk, led by the Latin Catholic Church of Thiruvananthapuram, laying siege to the premises and vowing to continue until their demands are met.

The state government on Tuesday said it is ready to consider any “reasonable demands” raised by the local community, but categorically denied calling off the Rs 7,200-crore project owned by the Adani Group.

Acting on a petition moved by Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, Justice Anu Sivaraman on Thursday ordered the police to give necessary protection for providing free ingress and egress for carrying out the necessary activities in connection with the project.

“The public protest can go on peacefully,” the judge said, “but without causing any obstruction and without any trespass being permitted into the project area.”

“In case the state chief secretary and others are unable to see that law and order is maintained in the locality, necessary steps shall be taken to seek appropriate assistance from the Central government,’’ Justice Sivaraman further said.

The protesting fisherfolk have been alleging that construction of the port was causing intense soil erosion that had led to loss of their livelihood.

The HC said the local residents have the right to raise their contentions before the appropriate authorities and to seek redressal of their grievances in accordance with law. It said the fisherfolk who had to be evicted due to the sea erosion are entitled to a decent life and that livelihood also is a matter which cannot be disputed.

Meanwhile, the Church also sought the appointment of a committee or an Amicus Curiae to ascertain whether the conditions provided in the Environmental Clearance and the order of the National Green Tribunal have been complied with for the port project.

The court will now hear the matter on September 27.