Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Vizhinjam port project: HC orders police protection for construction

Allows fisherfolk to continue protests without obstructing any activity at site.

Protesters at Vizhinjam, near Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday. The agitation is set to go on until August 31. (Express Photo)

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to grant police protection to the Vizhinjam seaport project, but allowed fisherfolk to continue their protest without obstructing its construction.

The port’s construction has been halted for the last two weeks now, with fisherfolk, led by the Latin Catholic Church of Thiruvananthapuram, laying siege to the premises and vowing to continue until their demands are met.

Also read |Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani’s under-construction Vizhinjam port

The state government on Tuesday said it is ready to consider any “reasonable demands” raised by the local community, but categorically denied calling off the Rs 7,200-crore project owned by the Adani Group.

Acting on a petition moved by Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, Justice Anu Sivaraman on Thursday ordered the police to give necessary protection for providing free ingress and egress for carrying out the necessary activities in connection with the project.

UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...

“The public protest can go on peacefully,” the judge said, “but without causing any obstruction and without any trespass being permitted into the project area.”

Also read |Demand to stop construction of Vizhinjam Port unacceptable, says Kerala govt

“In case the state chief secretary and others are unable to see that law and order is maintained in the locality, necessary steps shall be taken to seek appropriate assistance from the Central government,’’ Justice Sivaraman further said.

The protesting fisherfolk have been alleging that construction of the port was causing intense soil erosion that had led to loss of their livelihood.

The HC said the local residents have the right to raise their contentions before the appropriate authorities and to seek redressal of their grievances in accordance with law. It said the fisherfolk who had to be evicted due to the sea erosion are entitled to a decent life and that livelihood also is a matter which cannot be disputed.

Also read |Rs 7,500-crore Vizhinjam seaport: Wary of losing livelihood, dwelling area, fishermen begin sit-in at Adani project site

Meanwhile, the Church also sought the appointment of a committee or an Amicus Curiae to ascertain whether the conditions provided in the Environmental Clearance and the order of the National Green Tribunal have been complied with for the port project.

The court will now hear the matter on September 27.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:10:02 pm
