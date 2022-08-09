Veteran scribe Berlin Nair dies at 96 in Kannur

August 9, 2022 3:26:56 am
Veteran Communist and renowned journalist Berlin Kunjananthan Nair, 96, died in Kannur on Monday. One of the earliest Communist party workers in Kerala, Nair had been credited with chronicling the wax and wane of the socialist movement in the erstwhile Soviet Union and East European bloc.
Nair, who had been active in the Communist party in its formative days of 1940s, started as an activist of Balasangam, children’s wing of the Communist party, at an age of 12. The turning point in Nair’s life was his assignment as a journalist in Germany in 1961 as Communist party leader in Germany Walter Ernst Paul Ulbricht wanted a journalist to tell the world the Communist version on the political developments in the East Germany. Since then he was known as Berlin Kunjananthan Nair.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan
Ambani pegs green energy biz to outshine other Reliance units
Bharti Airtel net profit down 20% sequentially
For Har Ghar Tiranga, BMC begins outreach to 50 lakh households
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components
Maharashtra Cabinet nod likely today for hike in cost of Metro 3 project
Electricity Amendment Bill faces Opposition protests, sent to House panel
Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra govt, Pawar on appeal against Lavasa hill city
Thackeray faction seeks four weeks from EC to submit papers supporting claims
Doppler radar remains defunct; forecast not impacted: Meteorological dept
IMD issues red alert; city sees only light rain
Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction