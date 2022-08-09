Veteran scribe Berlin Nair dies at 96 in Kannur

Veteran Communist and renowned journalist Berlin Kunjananthan Nair, 96, died in Kannur on Monday. One of the earliest Communist party workers in Kerala, Nair had been credited with chronicling the wax and wane of the socialist movement in the erstwhile Soviet Union and East European bloc.

Nair, who had been active in the Communist party in its formative days of 1940s, started as an activist of Balasangam, children’s wing of the Communist party, at an age of 12. The turning point in Nair’s life was his assignment as a journalist in Germany in 1961 as Communist party leader in Germany Walter Ernst Paul Ulbricht wanted a journalist to tell the world the Communist version on the political developments in the East Germany. Since then he was known as Berlin Kunjananthan Nair.