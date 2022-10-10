scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Vegetarian crocodile that lived in Kerala temple pond dies, hundreds pay homage

The male crocodile Babiya, which ate only the rice and jaggery offerings at the temple, had been a major attraction among devotees who attributed divinity to the otherwise carnivorous animal.

Crocodile Babiya guarded Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Kumbla (Twitter: @AdvkShreekanth)

A vegetarian crocodile which had been living in a temple pond in Kerala’s Kasaragod district for more than seven decades died Sunday night. Hundreds of devotees paid homage to the crocodile, named Babiya, when its body was placed in a mobile freezer on the premises of the Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Kumbla on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees paid homage to the crocodile named Babiya, at the premises of Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Kumbla on Monday. (Twitter)

The male crocodile, which lived in the pond by eating only the rice and jaggery offerings at the temple, had been a major attraction among devotees who attributed divinity to the otherwise carnivorous animal. Babiya was offered the prasada (offering) twice a day after the pujas at the temple.

The crocodile was never known to have turned violent or attacked the devotees. (Twitter)

Temple lore says a British soldier had shot a crocodile at the shrine in 1945 and within a few days another crocodile, later named Babiya, emerged. The crocodile was never known to have turned violent or attacked the devotees.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 01:07:33 pm
