Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Relief for V-Cs till Nov 17 as Kerala HC bars governor from action on showcause notices

Also the court rejects a plea challenging the governor's appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University disregarding the government's recommendation.

The court directed the governor to file an affidavit by the date. (Credit: Wimimedia Commons)

In an interim order, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday prevented Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from taking a decision on the fate of the vice-chancellors whom he had served showcause notices seeking explanation for “their right to remain in office”.

A bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran, who is hearing the petitions of the vice-chancellors of eight universities, restrained the governor from taking a decision on the notices until November 17, the day the matter would be heard again. The court directed the governor to file an affidavit by the date. The vice-chancellors had challenged the showcause notices issued by Khan as chancellor of the universities.

On October 23 Khan sought the resignation of nine vice-chancellors after the Supreme Court declared the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University as “illegal” and “void ab initio”. The other vice-chancellors challenged the governor’s move in the high court saying that they had been denied natural justice. On October 27, the court allowed the eight vice-chancellors to continue in office until it took a final decision on their petitions.

In a related development, the high court rejected the Left Democratic Front government’s plea challenging the appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas as acting vice-chancellor of the technological university. Khan had appointed Thomas, a joint director with the technical education department, to the university post disregarding the state government’s recommendation that senior IAS officer Ishitha Roy be appointed.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 06:32:45 pm
