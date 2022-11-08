Relief for V-Cs till Nov 17 as Kerala HC bars governor from action on showcause notices

In an interim order, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday prevented Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from taking a decision on the fate of the vice-chancellors whom he had served showcause notices seeking explanation for “their right to remain in office”.

A bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran, who is hearing the petitions of the vice-chancellors of eight universities, restrained the governor from taking a decision on the notices until November 17, the day the matter would be heard again. The court directed the governor to file an affidavit by the date. The vice-chancellors had challenged the showcause notices issued by Khan as chancellor of the universities.

On October 23 Khan sought the resignation of nine vice-chancellors after the Supreme Court declared the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University as “illegal” and “void ab initio”. The other vice-chancellors challenged the governor’s move in the high court saying that they had been denied natural justice. On October 27, the court allowed the eight vice-chancellors to continue in office until it took a final decision on their petitions.

In a related development, the high court rejected the Left Democratic Front government’s plea challenging the appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas as acting vice-chancellor of the technological university. Khan had appointed Thomas, a joint director with the technical education department, to the university post disregarding the state government’s recommendation that senior IAS officer Ishitha Roy be appointed.