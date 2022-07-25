Vatican wants Ernakulam archbishop out over Mass row; priests reiterate support

The Vatican has reportedly sought the resignation of Ernakulam archbishop Antony Kariyil after he failed to implement a uniformed method of offering Mass, the most important form of worship in the Christian world.

Kariyil has been leading a revolt of priests of the archdiocese against Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church, over the past one year over the liturgical issue.

The Syro-Malabar Church, a prominent Eastern Catholic Church under the Vatican, introduced a uniform Mass in all its dioceses in November last year, but the archdiocese of Ernakulam refused to implement the directive of Alencherry, who had the backing of Vatican in the matter. Kariyil had the support of the majority of the priests and a section of the laity, who had even clashed in many parishes over the attempt to foist a uniform Mass.

Around 200 priests backing Kariyil gathered at the archbishop’s house in Kochi on Monday to express solidarity for him. They passed a resolution saying they would not accept the removal of Kariyil as head of the archdiocese.

“The move to get the resignation of Kariyil shows that the Vatican does not want to solve the crisis in the church or the archdiocese. Such a decision would only push the archdiocese into further crisis. Neither the priests nor the laity of the archdiocese would accept the decision of the Vatican to remove Kariyil as head of the archdiocese,’’ said the resolution, released by Fr Sebastian Thaliyan.

The resolution demanded the resignation of cardinal Alencherry, whose name had got embroiled in a church-property sale allegedly involving black money. “It is the cardinal who should quit. His land dealings had caused heavy loss for the archdiocese. By influencing the state and the central governments, the cardinal has been trying to wriggle out of the land scam,’’ said the resolution.

The dispute over offering Mass had persisted in the Kerala church for several decades. While a section of priests offers Mass facing the people, another does so facing the altar. In certain other dioceses, the church follows a mix of both modes. As per the uniform mode of offering Mass, priests and bishops across the church in all dioceses perform the ritual facing the altar throughout the service.

The liturgical crisis came close on the heels of the controversial land deal, which had even led to the removal of Alencherry as archbishop of the Ernakulam archdiocese in 2019. Although Alencherry is the head of the Syro-Malabar Church, he does not have any administrative role in the archdiocese.