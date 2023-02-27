V4Kochi leader arrested after HC’s non-bail warrant in contempt case

Leader of a citizen movement in Kochi has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody after the Kerala High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

On February 21, a division bench of the High Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against V4Kochi president Nipun Cherian and directed the police to produce him before the court on Tuesday. The contempt of court case originated from the corruption allegations Cheriyan raised against High Court Judge N Nagaresh.

On October 25, 2022, Cheriyan, while addressing a public meeting at Chellanam near Kochi, raised allegations against the judge over aquaculture in the area. The court took notice of Cherian’s speech, which was live-streamed on the Facebook page of the organisation, and initiated the contempt of court proceedings against him. On February 8, when the High Court took up the matter, Cherian was absent. The High Court registrar general informed the bench that Cherian wanted to enter the court building along with a few party colleagues. After the entry for party colleagues was denied, Cherian left the court premises without appearing before the court.

“Nipun Cherian should understand that he is an accused facing trial in a very serious case of criminal contempt, and his absence on any of the dates fixed for trial before this court will not be taken lightly. As an accused facing trial, Cherian does not have any right, either moral or legal, to direct the manner in which the trial has to be conducted. He cannot also choose the time and date of his appearance before this court,” the court had said and directed him to personally present in the court on February 21.

When the matter came up before the court on 21 February, Cherian was not present and the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

On Friday, while Cherian was addressing a meeting in connection with the drinking water shortage at Western Kochi, police arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

V4Kochi secretary Biju John said although the High Court directed the police to produce Cherian before it on Tuesday, police arrested him five days before, succumbing to the pressure from the ruling front.

V4Kochi emerged as an “apolitical forum” during the local body elections in 2020. The outfit contested in most of the divisions in Kochi municipal corporation. Though it did not win any seat, 10 percent of votes it had cornered emerged as a key factor in deciding the fortunes of traditional parties. Cherian had earlier been associated with the AAP and formed V4Kochi along with a few other AAPleaders.

Cherian had earlier hit headlines in 2021 when his partymen opened a flyover in Kochi for the public, before its formal inauguration. He was then arrested and jailed for a few days. Cherian is an engineer by profession and runs a robotic engineering firm in Kochi.