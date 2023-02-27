‘V4 Kochi’ leader arrested after Kerala High Court issues non-bailable warrant in contempt case

The Kerala Police Friday (February 24) arrested Nipun Cherian, the leader of the citizen movement ‘V4 Kochi’, and remanded him in judicial custody after the Kerala High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a contempt of court case last Tuesday (February 21).

A division bench of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C P directed the police to produce him before the court this Tuesday (February 28), the day of the next hearing.

The contempt of court case originated from corruption charges Cherian raised against high court judge N Nagaresh. Addressing fishermen and others at Chellanam near Kochi on October 25, 2022, Cherian raised the allegations against the judge over aquaculture at Chellanam. The court took notice of his speech, which was live-streamed on his outfit’s Facebook page, and initiated the contempt of court proceedings against him.

On February 8, when the high court took up the matter, Cherian, whom the court termed as respondent contemnor, was absent. The high court registrar general informed the bench that Cherian wanted to enter the court building with a few party colleagues. As party colleagues were denied entry, Cherian left the court premises without appearing before the bench.

The court had then observed, “Nipun Cherian will do well to appreciate and understand that he is an accused facing trial in a very serious case of criminal contempt, and his absence on any of the dates fixed for trial before this court will not be taken lightly by this court.”

“As an accused facing trial, Cherian does not have any right, either moral or legal, to direct the manner in which the trial has to be conducted. He cannot also choose the time and date of his appearance before this court and the companions or the coterie that must accompany him on those occasions,” it had said, directing Cheriyan to be present in the court on February 21.

Cherian, however, was not present in the court when the matter came up again on February 21. Issuing the non-bailable arrest warrant against him, the court observed, “There can be nothing more annoying to a court trying a contempt case than the wilful and continued absence of the respondent contemnor before it. Notwithstanding the stern warning that we had issued on February 8, the respondent contemnor Cherian is not present.”

The division bench said it was not with “any sense of pride or megalomania” but with a “heavy heart and a feeling of exasperation” that it was ordering the arrest and production of the respondent contemnor before the court. “We do hope that the occasions will be rare, where we are constrained to pass such orders,” it said.

On Friday, the police arrested Cheriayn while he was addressing a meeting concerning drinking water shortage in western Kochi. They produced him before a magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The high court had directed the police to produce Cherian before the court on Tuesday at 10.15 am.

‘V4 Kochi’ secretary Biju John said although the high court wanted the police to produce Cherian on Tuesday only, the police arrested him five days before. “The police had succumbed to the political pressure from the ruling front. The government wanted to prevent ‘V4 Kochi’ from taking up the drinking water crisis in the city,” he said.

‘V4 Kochi’ emerged as an apolitical forum during the local body elections in 2020. The outfit contested most of the divisions in the Kochi municipal corporation. Although it did not win any seat, it got 10 per cent of the votes and emerged as a critical factor in deciding the fortunes of traditional parties. Cherian was earlier associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and formed V4Kochi along with a few local leaders of AAP.

An engineer who runs a robotic engineering firm in Kochi, Cherian hit the headlines in 2021 when his partymen prematurely opened a flyover waiting for a formal inauguration in Kochi. He was then arrested and jailed for a few days.