UP vlogger, Kerala cafe, and a political storm that united Congress, CPM and BJP

A UP vlogger’s attempt to portray Kochi’s Kashi Art Cafe, a cafe-cum-contemporary art space, as a symbol of an alleged Muslim threat to Kerala has triggered a political backlash, bringing the ruling Congress and Opposition CPI(M) together in defence of the state’s secular identity and communal harmony.

The BJP, too, has weighed in, with its state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar saying that only the Malayalis get to decide what is to be done in Kerala, even as it slammed the ruling Congress government for allegedly not responding to those “making anti-India statements”.

Vlogger Amrit Singh Darren was booked by Fort Kochi police after he uploaded on his Instagram page a video from inside the cafe, showing an artwork featuring Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stating that the Pakistan founder’s portrait in the eatery was an insult to national pride. He also took objection to the cafe named after Kashi, a holy city for Hindus, serving beef dishes, stating it should rename itself.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He was booked on Saturday on charges of causing public mischief, the spread of false or alarming information, and provocation leading to riots via social media [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353 (2) and 192)]. Police said they have not arrested Darren yet.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the law will take its course. “The recent Instagram video…attempting to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portrays our state in a negative light, and divide communities, is unacceptable. The UDF government remains committed to communal harmony and justice without fear or favour. No room for hate. We will not allow anyone to even lay a finger on our communal harmony,’’ he wrote on X.

Opposition leader and former CM Pinarayi Vijayan also joined in on the issue. “A vlogger peddling hate for profit seeks to paint these vibrant destinations in communal colours. Having failed to divide Keralam, the Sangh Parivar is outsourcing its hate campaign to online provocateurs. But Keralam’s secular spirit will not yield to their politics of hatred. The State Government must take strict legal action against those spreading communal enmity,’’ he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Chandrasekhar wrote on X: “Malayalees will decide what is to be done in Keralam, what can be eaten, what can be spoken, what can be sung, what we celebrate. Hindu Malayalee, Christian Malayalee, or Muslim Malayalee: we will decide our future and shape our future collectively.’’

Story continues below this ad

Taking on the CM, he, however, said: “It is not enough to respond only when something is said against PFI or a particular community. The CM must respond when Hindus and patriots find people making anti-India statements, and when people who encourage Hamas are allowed to do so without any reaction from the state.’’

‘BJP leader’s daughter apologises’

Meanwhile, BJP national council member and chairman of the National Film Development Corporation G Krishna Kumar’s daughter Diya also found herself in a controversy after commenting on the video. Later, she tendered an apology for allegedly appearing to attest to the vlogger’s views.

Krishna clarified her “sad reality” comment was about the display of Jinnah’s portrait. “The video discusses two different subjects. The first was about Jinnah’s photo… This is a subject on which I have my opinion, and I still stand by my view that I find it questionable.’’ But she took exception to the remarks on beef and the Muslim community. “I would never endorse content that demeans a community or questions their place in society. To everyone who has been hurt by this, I sincerely apologize,’’ she said on her Instagram handle.

Kashi Art Cafe and Gallery is a café-cum-art gallery situated in a restored Dutch-style house on Burgher Street, Fort Kochi. Artworks hang on the walls and installations are positions at different spots inside the café, which was opened in 1997. Anoop Skaria and Dorrie Younger founded the gallery. It was one of the sites of the first Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2012, and the artist Rajan Krishnan had his first solo show here in 2004. Now the cafe is owned by Edgar Pinto.