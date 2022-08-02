scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Kerala: Under attack over ‘caste-based’ sports teams, mayor Arya Rajendran clarifies

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has said that the decision to create separate teams for general and SC/ST categories was taken to ‘give more opportunities’ to students.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvanantapuram |
Updated: August 2, 2022 3:15:09 pm
arya rajendran, indian expressArya Rajendran made the controversial announcement on her official Facebook page on Sunday, in an embarrassment to the CPI(M), which apparently takes pride in fighting caste-based politics. (Photo: PRD/ File Photo)

A day after the CPI(M)-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in Kerala came under attack for its decision to form ‘caste-based’ sports teams for students, Mayor Arya Rajendran on Monday clarified that the decision to create separate teams for general and SC/ST categories was taken with good intentions.

“For several years, the corporation has been giving training for students using funds under general and SC/ST heads of account. This would give more opportunities to general and SC/ST students. A good project should not be dragged into controversy,’’ Rajendran, who had hit the headlines in 2020 as the youngest mayor in the country, clarified on her Facebook page.

Rajendran made the controversial announcement on her official Facebook page on Sunday, in an embarrassment to the CPI(M), which apparently takes pride in fighting caste-based politics.

Announcing the plan to have corporation sports teams in football, volleyball, handball, basketball and athletics, the mayor said, “There will be 25 children in each team. Each sport will have one team of boys and girls of general category, and another team of boys and girls of SC/ST category.”

Rajendran, also a local CPI(M) leader, continued that the corporation would provide training for those selected and the teams would represent the urban body in various competitions. She also visited a selection camp held at the central stadium.

The formation of separate teams evoked widespread criticism on social media. While many reminded Rajendran about CPI(M) slogans and catchphrases against caste politics, others sought teams for Muslims and Christians too.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:12:16 pm

