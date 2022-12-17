UK: India-origin nurse, 2 kids suspected to be murdered

An Indian-origin nurse and her two children died after being found with serious injuries at their home in England’s Northampton region, local police said. Police took a person — alleged to be her husband — into custody as part of a murder probe.

The nurse, 40-year-old Anju, was from Vaikom in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Her son was aged six and daughter was four.

Anju’s husband, Saju, 52, is in police custody, according to her family. Saju, who was a driver, hails from Kannur district.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes of the Northamptonshire Police said: “… we continue to process the scene of these murders… although we are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths, I would still encourage anyone with any information to contact us.”

The incident took place in Kettering town. Police were called to the house on Thursday morning. A medical team shifted the children to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Anju died at the house despite emergency care.

Anju’s father, Asokan, told reporters in Kottayam that she had moved to the UK a year back and Saju, with the children, joined her recently. “We are not aware of any family issues. Saju was not happy as he could not find a job there,” Asokan said.

Anju was working for the National Health Service at Kettering General Hospital, which paid tribute to her.

“Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B — one of our Orthopaedic wards,” said hospital chief executive Deborah Needham. “She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her friends and colleagues.”

with PTI inputs