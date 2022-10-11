scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Kerala: Two women killed in ‘human sacrifice’ in Pathanamthitta district

The two women from Ernakulam district were allegedly murdered by a couple as part of a suspected ‘witchcraft ritual’ for financial prosperity, as per the police.

Two women in Kerala were allegedly abducted, killed and buried as part of a suspected ‘witchcraft ritual’ to gain financial prosperity at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district, the police said on Tuesday, adding that a few people were in custody.

According to the police, two women from Ernakulam district, named Roslin and Padma, were reported missing in June and September, respectively. The police learnt of the ‘human sacrifice’ as part of their investigation into their missing cases.

“We suspect that a ritualistic human sacrifice has taken place. We have to exhume the bodies of the women. The women were beheaded and their bodies were buried at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta. A few people are in police custody,” Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told the media.

The police have taken a couple, Bhagavanth and Laila, into custody from Elanthoor. Bhagavanth was known as a traditional healer and used to attend to patients at his home, the police revealed. Apart from the couple, a person named Shafi alias Rasheed from Perumbavoor was also taken into custody. The police suspect that he took the women to the couple.

Police commissioner Nagaraju said the main objective of the human sacrifice was the couple’s financial prosperity. “We have already got the confessional statements of the couple and the agent. The women were killed by the couple in a very cruel manner. The couple had been facing a financial crisis and they decided to sacrifice the women to appease God and come out of the crisis,” Nagaraju said. The bodies were buried on the farmland adjacent to the couple’s house, he added.

According to police, Padma was a lottery vendor in Kochi. She was abducted last month and the police had been investigating the missing case registered in the last week of September. The investigation revealed that Padma was taken away to Pathanamthitta district by Shafi, an agent.

The police have initiated steps to exhume the bodies. “This is not going to be an ordinary missing case. This is a very complicated case with many layers,” Nagaraju said.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:39:46 pm
