Thursday, May 19, 2022
Two policemen electrocuted on paddy field

Police sources said two local persons were taken into custody for alleged involvement in laying the the wire to trap the wild animals boars that eat up the crop. Initial report of the postmortem said the victims had sustained burns from electric shock.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
May 20, 2022 5:11:57 am
Two policemen died of electrocution on a paddy field near their armed police camp in Palakkad on Thursday. The victims came in comntact with a live wire-trap to catch wild boars that get into paddy field, the police said.

