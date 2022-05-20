Two policemen electrocuted on paddy field

May 20, 2022 5:11:57 am
Two policemen died of electrocution on a paddy field near their armed police camp in Palakkad on Thursday. The victims came in comntact with a live wire-trap to catch wild boars that get into paddy field, the police said.
The victims — Ashokan and Mohandas — were havildars at the Kerala Armed Police Battalion. They were reported missing since Wednesday night. Police sources said two local persons were taken into custody for alleged involvement in laying the the wire to trap the wild animals boars that eat up the crop. Initial report of the postmortem said the victims had sustained burns from electric shock.
