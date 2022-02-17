scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Two of Kerala CPM’s best known young leaders set to get married

Two of Kerala CPI(M)’s young faces, who have known each other from their days in Balasangam, the party’s outfit for children, and bonded over the party’s ideology, have now decided to tie the knot.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
February 17, 2022 4:02:01 am
Arya Rajendran, Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvananthapuram news, K M Sachin Dev, Kerala Assembly, Kerala CPI(M), Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsArya was 21 when she was fielded as a CPI(M) candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation elections in 2020. The party’s decision to field more young faces in the civic bodies helped Arya to become the youngest mayor.

ARYA RAJENDRAN took charge as the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram in December 2020 at the age of 21 – the youngest in the country to get elected to the office. Five months later, K M Sachin Dev became the youngest legislator of the current Kerala Assembly, aged 27.

Confirming this, Arya told reporters, “A decision on the wedding was recently taken after being friends for several years. That we are part of the same political ideology helped both of us to understand each other. That understanding would help us to sail together.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“For me and Sachin Dev, family and party are equally important. We have communicated our decision to the party and the families. Date of the marriage will be fixed after consulting the party and the families,” she said.

At present, Sachin Dev, who represents Balussery in Kozhikode district, is the state secretary of SFI, the student wing of CPI(M), while Arya is a member of its state committee. She is also the state president of Balasangam.

