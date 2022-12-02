scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Two men held guilty of rape and murder of Latvian tourist in Kerala

According to the prosecution, Umesh and Udayan lured Liga Skromane, who was in Kerala for Ayurveda treatment, made her consume drugs and then sexually assaulted and strangled her.

IIze Skromane identifying the body of her sister Liga in 2018. (File)

An additional district sessions court in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Friday found two people guilty of rape and murder of a Latvian tourist in 2018. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

Liga Skromane, a 33-year-old tourist who had come to Kerala from Ireland, had gone missing from an Ayurvedic treatment centre in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14, 2018. Her highly decomposed body was recovered from a mangrove forest near Kovalam beach on April 21.

The police arrested Umesh and Udayan under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police said that the accused were involved in several criminal cases.

According to the prosecution, the accused lured Liga to the spot, made her consume ganja and then sexually assaulted and strangled her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

Then a resident of Ireland, Liga had come to Kerala seeking Ayurvedic treatment for depression and skin disease. She was in Kerala along with her husband Andrew and younger sister IIze Skromane.

The case got media attention after IIze took it upon herself to track her missing sister. Apart from registering a missing complaint with the local police, IIze went to several locations to trace her sister. She had even declared a reward for information on Liga’s whereabouts.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:42:16 pm
Next Story

Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of T20 series vs Australia, uncapped Anjali in; Devika makes comeback

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close