Two lower primary school students test positive for norovirus in Kerala

Two lower primary (LP) school students in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram were found to be infected with the highly-contagious norovirus, a bug similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus, said, officials.

Health department officials said the infection was diagnosed after samples of students who complained of food poisoning were tested at a government lab. Prima facie, it is believed that the students got food poisoning from midday meals distributed at the school. More samples have been sent for examination, said, officials.

In the wake of the norovirus detection, Education Minister V Sivankutty has convened a meeting of education department officials to discuss steps to make mid-day meals safe.

In November 2021, more than a dozen students of a veterinary college in Wayanad were infected with the virus.

Norovirus, which infects people across age groups, is a bug similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus. It can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces. Disease outbreaks typically occur aboard cruise ships, in nursing homes, dormitories and other closed spaces.

The initial symptoms of norovirus are vomiting and/or diarrhoea, which show up one or two days after exposure to the virus. Patients also feel nauseous, and suffer from abdominal pain, fever, headaches and body aches. In extreme cases, loss of fluids could lead to dehydration.

One may get infected multiple times as the virus has different strains. Norovirus is resistant to many disinfectants and heat up to 60 degrees Celsius. Therefore, merely steaming food or chlorinating water does not kill the virus. The virus can also survive many common hand sanitisers.

The disease is self-limiting — the infection, even though it takes a lot out of the patient, normally lasts only two or three days, and most individuals who are not very young, very old, or malnourished can ride it out with sufficient rest and hydration.

The basic precaution is also the most obvious — repeatedly washing hands with soap after using the lavatory or changing diapers. It is important to wash hands carefully before eating or preparing food. During outbreaks, surfaces must be disinfected with a solution of hypochlorite at 5,000 parts per million.

Diagnosis is done by real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction. No vaccines are available for the disease. It is important to maintain hydration in the acute phase. In extreme cases, patients have to be administered rehydration fluids intravenously.