Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Toxic fumes continue to engulf Kochi nearly 3 days into fire at Brahmapuram waste plant

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the fire would be brought under control by Sunday evening. Those in Kochi and suburban areas have been advised to remain indoors considering the deteriorating air quality.

Due to the fumes, aged people, children, pregnant women and persons with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases have been directed to remain indoors. (representative image)

A blanket of toxic smoke has engulfed most of Kochi and its suburban areas after a fire broke out at the city corporation’s solid waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram Thursday evening. The massive hill of garbage and plastic waste has been burning unabated for nearly three days now.

State and central government agencies have since been engaged in attempts to douse the fire which has engulfed the 75-acre garbage hill with its deep bed of plastic waste. Apart from state fire and rescue teams, firefighting units of the Navy and the Cochin Port Trust have been deployed to contain the blaze. People in Kochi and suburban areas have been advised to remain indoors on Sunday considering the deteriorating air quality.

After taking stock of the situation at the waste plant, state Industries Minister P Rajeeve told reporters that the fire would be brought under control by Sunday evening. “All measures have been taken to contain the fire. As many as 32 fire tenders have been pressed into service. Water is being pumped from a nearby river using two high-power dewatering pump sets. Temporary arrangements will be made for garbage movement which has been suspended in the wake of the fire at the plant,” he said.

Health Minister Veena George advised those living in affected areas to use an N-95 mask. Aged people, children, pregnant women and persons with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases have been directed to remain indoors. Arrangements have been made in all hospitals in Kochi to treat patients with respiratory diseases. “A smoke casualty wing has been set up at the Government Medical College in Kochi, and 100 beds have been set aside at the district general hospital to meet any eventuality,” she said.

The health minister said two oxygen parlours have been erected near the waste plant in Brahmapuram as fire and rescue staff reported breathing issues. An air quality monitoring system will also be set up at the plant. However, no major health issues have been reported so far, she added.

Ernakulam district fire officer M K Satheesan said the toxic fumes have been hampering their operations. “Besides, the changing direction of the wind also presents challenges,” he said. As many as 20 officials of the fire and rescue department have developed breathing troubles due to continued exposure to the toxic smoke emanating from the burning garbage.

Meanwhile, routine collection of waste in the Kochi Municipal Corporation has come to a standstill. Generally, around 100 tonnes of waste are transported to the plant daily from Kochi and nearby areas. The collection of waste from houses will resume only after the blaze is brought under control, officials said.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 15:14 IST
Sania Mirza ends her career at place where it began

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
