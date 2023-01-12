Tobacco smuggling: CPI(M) takes action against two party functionaries

A month after the Opposition alleged that there is political patronage for drug mafia in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) Wednesday suspended an area committee member from the party and sacked another cadre in Alappuzha in connection with the smuggling of banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore.

The party suspended its Alappuzha area committee member and municipal councillor A Shanavas and sacked Ijas Iqbal, who was arrested following a seizure of banned tobacco products from a truck in Kollam on Sunday night.

During investigation, it was revealed that the truck used to transport the banned products and it was owned by Shanavas.

CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary R Nazar said that Shanavas had not informed the party about his transport dealings. “Hence, he was suspended. Party would conduct a detailed probe into the incident,” the district secretary said.

Last month, the Opposition, Congress, had alleged in the Assembly that the CPI(M) was giving political patronage to the drug mafia in Kerala at a time the state had launched an anti-drug campaign.

Reacting to the alleged involvement of the Left leaders in the smuggling of contraband, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan told reporters that the CPI(M) cadres are working for the drug racket. “All illegal drug dealings in Kerala happen either with the support of the CPI(M) or by the party cadres themselves,” he said.

Last month, CPI(M)’s student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI), had sacked its Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Gokul Gopinath and district president Jobin Jose after they were involved in a drunken revelry soon after attending an anti-drug campaign. The party was forced to take action against the student leaders after a video of the leaders dancing after a booze party had emerged.