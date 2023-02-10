This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

Devastating floods, landslides, violent protests against the entry of women in the menstrual age group inside the temple, pandemic restrictions and the colossal task of co-ordinating with over 50 government departments—Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya S Iyer refused to let anything stand in the way of a full-fledged pilgrim season at Sabarimala in 2021-22.

For three years from 2018, the annual pilgrimage, otherwise teeming with Lord Ayyappa devotees, had been reduced to mere days. A lot had to be done to ensure the success of the 2021 pilgrimage, which started in mid-November and ended in January 2022.

“Restoring the glory of the annual pilgrim season at the Sabarimala hill shrine and permitting a full-fledged pilgrimage during the Covid-19 pandemic was a Herculean task. We succeeded due to strategic planning and execution that required co-ordinating with 52 government departments, all of which have a stake in the conduct of the festival,’’ said Iyer, a doctor by qualification.

Iyer is among the 19 winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021. The biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates, women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches lives of countless people across the country.

She said, “After the hiatus due to the Covid, it was important that we arrange a safe journey for the pilgrims. With the help of several government agencies, we started a virtual system of booking slots for pilgrims so that we could manage crowds.”

Iyer said the online queue system helped regulate crowds. Only 30,000 devotees were permitted to book slots virtually per day. Another 5,000 devotees were allowed to visit the shrine daily via spot booking.

Just as things were starting to fall in place, multiple natural calamities left the region battered and bruised.

Recalling the floods that hit the district in October 2021, Iyer said, “Overnight we had to rescue 5,000 people… hazard mapping and mitigation were also carried out.”

Iyer, a team of officials and people’s representatives undertook a safety walk through the entire stretch, covering forest tracts, rivers, hills and valleys. The safety walk was meant to identify pathways, bathing ghats and areas for undertaking traditional rituals, all of which required total restoration.

The hill regions of Pathanamthitta were then rocked by landslides in early November 2021. Iyer immediately initiated the preparation of a landslide hazard map for Sabarimala and also charted out the management of water levels at the two dams on the upstream Pamba, a sacred river for Sabarimala pilgrims.

She said the scientific management of the two dams helped avoid human casualties and the pilgrims managed to take the ritual holy dip in the river before trekking to the shrine.

CCTV cameras were installed at all locations frequented by the pilgrims. This allowed Iyer to monitor live feeds from her chambers at the district headquarters during the entire pilgrim season.

Referring to Iyer’s initiatives, advocate K Ananthagopan, the Travancore Devaswom Board president, said, “Despite the pandemic and other adverse situations, the 2021-22 pilgrim season was successfully completed because of her effective co-ordination of government departments.”