Tharoor, Thomas on invite list, Congress bans its leaders from attending CPM event

CONGRESS IN Kerala on Sunday banned party leaders from attending seminars conducted in connection with CPI(M)’s 23rd party congress slated for next month in Kannur. The ruling CPI(M) hit back, saying the decision showed political pauperism of Congress.

The CPI(M) has invited Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Union minister K V Thomas for different sessions of the seminars dealing with national issues. Tharoor has been invited for the seminar on secularism and challenges, while Thomas was meant to address another session on State-Central relationship.

Congress state chief K Sudhakaran said the party has given a direction to all its leaders, including MPs, against participating in the seminars. “If any leader takes part in the CPI(M) seminars, they would face action,” he said.

Sudhakaran said at a time when the CPI(M) is inflicting agony on the people in the name of the proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor, the public would develop contempt towards Congress leaders if they take part in such seminars. The ban on attending seminars was slapped after realising the sentiments of the people, he said.

However, Tharoor told reporters that he was not aware of any ban. “If there is such a directive from the party, a decision would be taken on attending the seminar after discussing with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The CPI(M) party congress is a national meeting and there is nothing wrong in engaging with political dialogues. The issue would be sorted out within the party,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Thomas, who is already sulking over denial of ticket to contest the Rajya Sabha elections, said the party high command would decide whether he should attend the seminar.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the ban showed “political pauperism” of the Congress.