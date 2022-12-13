scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

‘Teenagers seated together, masturbation and homosexuality being taught’: Kerala IUML leader on educational reforms

Senior IUML leader Abdurahiman Randathani spoke out against mixed seating in schools and gender-neutral uniforms and said education reforms should not be reduced to this.

Later, Randathani justified his controversial remarks, saying he was not against reforms in the education sector but they should not be reduced to gender-neutral uniforms and mixed seating.(Facebook/Abdurahiman Randathani)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former legislator Abdurahiman Randathani on Tuesday spoke out in Kerala’s Kannur against mixed seating in schools, gender-neutral uniforms and other educational reforms aimed at gender justice, saying that they would promote “masturbation and homosexuality” among students.

Addressing an event in Kannur, Randathani said, “Girls have made great strides in higher education but none of it was made by sitting together (with boys). Seating teenage boys and girls together is supposed to lead to great reforms in the education sector. And then when you hear what is being taught – masturbation and homosexuality – then what would be the fate of our culture.”

In Political Pulse |No plan to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools: Kerala govt

Randathani’s remarks were made in the backdrop of state Education Minister V Sivankutty telling the Assembly on Monday that the government has not taken any decision on introducing gender-neutral uniforms, mixed seating in schools or changing school timings, as suggested by an expert panel.

Later, Randathani justified his controversial remarks, saying he was not against reforms in the education sector but they should not be reduced to gender-neutral uniforms and mixed seating. “If the school timing is changed, that would affect madrassa education. Students cannot be compelled to wear jeans or trousers under the guise of gender-neutral uniforms,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government’s U-turn on educational reforms came in the wake of protests from various Muslim outfits, which felt the move was an attack on Islam. Congress ally IUML too had vehemently opposed the move to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools.

Also Read |Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a prominent body of Muslim clerics close to IUML, also welcomed the state government’s decision to withdraw from reforms aimed at ensuring gender justice in the education sector.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:09:02 pm
Next Story

ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the OPS-NPS debate

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close