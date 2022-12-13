‘Teenagers seated together, masturbation and homosexuality being taught’: Kerala IUML leader on educational reforms

Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former legislator Abdurahiman Randathani on Tuesday spoke out in Kerala’s Kannur against mixed seating in schools, gender-neutral uniforms and other educational reforms aimed at gender justice, saying that they would promote “masturbation and homosexuality” among students.

Addressing an event in Kannur, Randathani said, “Girls have made great strides in higher education but none of it was made by sitting together (with boys). Seating teenage boys and girls together is supposed to lead to great reforms in the education sector. And then when you hear what is being taught – masturbation and homosexuality – then what would be the fate of our culture.”

In Political Pulse | No plan to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools: Kerala govt

Randathani’s remarks were made in the backdrop of state Education Minister V Sivankutty telling the Assembly on Monday that the government has not taken any decision on introducing gender-neutral uniforms, mixed seating in schools or changing school timings, as suggested by an expert panel.

Later, Randathani justified his controversial remarks, saying he was not against reforms in the education sector but they should not be reduced to gender-neutral uniforms and mixed seating. “If the school timing is changed, that would affect madrassa education. Students cannot be compelled to wear jeans or trousers under the guise of gender-neutral uniforms,” he said.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government’s U-turn on educational reforms came in the wake of protests from various Muslim outfits, which felt the move was an attack on Islam. Congress ally IUML too had vehemently opposed the move to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a prominent body of Muslim clerics close to IUML, also welcomed the state government’s decision to withdraw from reforms aimed at ensuring gender justice in the education sector.