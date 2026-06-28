Sharing fake social media posts violates ‘you shall not kill’: Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Church

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has stated that sharing false or defamatory social media messages violates the Fifth Commandment. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has said spreading or sharing false social media messages that malign others is a violation of the Church’s fifth commandment: “You shall not kill.”

In his pastoral letter to the faithful, believed to number 4.5 million worldwide, the Church’s Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil said: “In today’s digital media culture, which often causes polarization and hostility, the Holy Father (Pope) reminds us that Christians have an urgent duty to seek the truth and arrive at wise and responsible decisions. There is no doubt that social media is beneficial in many aspects of life. Yet it has also become a platform where falsehood, hatred and defamation are deliberately disseminated. When messages that malign others, harm the innocent, and spread falsehood are created or shared indiscriminately, the fifth commandment, ‘You shall not kill,’ is violated, for such actions can wound a person’s dignity, reputation and well-being.”