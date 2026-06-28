Sharing fake social media posts violates ‘you shall not kill’: Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Church

The Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has said spreading or sharing false social media messages that malign others is a violation of the Church’s fifth commandment: “You shall not kill.”
In his pastoral letter to the faithful, believed to number 4.5 million worldwide, the Church’s Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil said: “In today’s digital media culture, which often causes polarization and hostility, the Holy Father (Pope) reminds us that Christians have an urgent duty to seek the truth and arrive at wise and responsible decisions. There is no doubt that social media is beneficial in many aspects of life. Yet it has also become a platform where falsehood, hatred and defamation are deliberately disseminated. When messages that malign others, harm the innocent, and spread falsehood are created or shared indiscriminately, the fifth commandment, ‘You shall not kill,’ is violated, for such actions can wound a person’s dignity, reputation and well-being.”
The Ten Commandments form the foundation of the Christian faith, and their violation is considered a sin. They generally relate to a Christian’s relationship with God and neighbours.
The Syro-Malabar Church is one of the prominent Eastern Catholic denominations under the Vatican.
In his letter, Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil said: “Today more than ever, we need the prudence and vigilance to carefully examine what we encounter, verify what we do not know, refrain from promoting what is untrue, and courageously oppose falsehood wherever it appears”.
The archbishop also called for observing “digital fasting”. In the letter, he said excessive use of mobile phones, diminished communication among family members, growing dependence on screens among children, and the neglect of prayer are among the challenges confronting families today.
“It is beyond doubt that the family environment exercises a profound and decisive influence on the spiritual and human formation of a person. Therefore, I urge all families to observe regular periods of digital fasting, to refrain from using mobile phones during meals, and to set aside time for prayer.”
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The letter is to be read out in all churches on Sunday.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More