Suspension, police case, protests: Row over Kerala ‘medical negligence’ case escalates

Usha Joseph (51) lived with artery forceps in her abdomen for the last five years, after doctors left the surgical instrument in her body during a procedure she underwent at the medical college hospital in 2021.

The alleged medical negligence at the government-run medical college in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, where doctors are accused of having abandoned a surgical instrument in the body of a patient five years ago, has turned into a political controversy in the state.

Youth Congress workers stormed into the official residence of Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram and laid a wreath at the door. The minister was not in the residence at the time. Young Congress workers also tried to disrupt the minister’s events in Pathanamthitta.

Claiming that the incident was being used to counter the achievements of the Left government over the last 10 years, the CPI(M) state secretariat said the party could not remain idle as the Opposition carries out the “sham” protest against the Health Minister. “Under the guise of protest, the Opposition is trying to create a riot in the state. It was during this government’s term that Kerala’s public health system reached levels never seen before in the state’s history,” the party said in a statement.