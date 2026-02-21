Surgical instrument left in abdomen for 5 years: Storm in Kerala over ‘medical negligence’ case

“There was no scrub nurse (who handles instruments and supplies at the operation theatre) during the surgery. There was a shortage of staff. I hope this incident will be an eye-opener for the government,” the doctor said.

Kerala’s health department on Friday ordered a probe into a case of alleged medical negligence at the government-run medical college hospital in Alappuzha, where artery forceps were allegedly left in the abdomen of a woman who had undergone surgery in 2021.

A 51-year-old woman had undergone a hysterectomy, but was troubled over recurring bouts of ill health. Last week, she underwent an X-ray examination, leading to the discovery of the artery forceps.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said the discovery showed a serious lapse. “An expert committee has been constituted for the probe. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits. Apart from the health department probe, police will also look into the matter. All hospitals will have to follow the surgery safety checklist of the World Health Organisation. The state government will ensure treatment for the victim,” she said.