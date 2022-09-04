Solve water-sharing disputes amicably: Shah to south states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday exhorted southern states to find amicable solutions to end all outstanding issues, especially those related to river water sharing.

In his address at the 30th Southern Zonal Council meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Shah said that the objective of the meeting was to promote regional cooperation among states on issues of common national importance.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; and the Administrator of Lakshadweep. During the meeting, 26 issues were discussed, nine were resolved, 17 were reserved for further consideration, of which nine were related to the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh.

Shah urged Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to settle their pending issues, which will not only benefit people of their states but also lead to all-round development of the entire southern region.

The Home Minister said since 2015, Rs 4,206 crores have been sanctioned for the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund scheme in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. He said QR-enabled PVC Aadhaar cards have been provided to more than 12-lakh fishermen.

In his address, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed on cooperative federalism. “Fruitful discussions are needed on the proposed legislation based on the entries in the Concurrent List of Seventh Schedule of our Constitution before they are enacted by Parliament. There can be contestations, but through discussions and debates, consensus can emerge…this is the essence of a healthy federal democracy,’’ he said. Vijayan said fiscal empowerment of the Union and the states are of equal importance to make for the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor, connecting specific locations within Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. Such a move would be much more economical, more energy efficient and less polluting than aero planes and automobiles, he contended.

— With PTI inputs