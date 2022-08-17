Solar scam accused rape case: CBI questions Congress leader K C Venugopal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged sexual exploitation of an accused in the solar scam in Kerala, on Tuesday questioned All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal.

Apart from Venugopal, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Congress MPs Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden, former Congress state minister A P Anil Kumar, and BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty are among the other accused in the case.

The CBI, which took over the probe from the state police in August last year after the then CPI(M) government recommended a CBI probe in January, has already questioned other accused leaders and examined the MLA hostel and the chief minister’s official residence as part of its probe. However, so far, the case has not made any headway.

The woman who filed the complaint allegedly cheated investors by promising solar solutions and shares in solar energy projects.

Based on the recommendation of a judicial commission that probed the solar scam, the previous LDF government had allowed the police to register rape cases against the Congress leaders. Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani’s name had also figured in the scandal.

As the Crime Branch probe did not make any progress, the complainant in 2020 wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the case be handed over to the CBI. In her complaint, the woman dropped the name of Mani, whose party had then moved to the LDF. Subsequently, in January last year, the CPI(M) government recommended a CBI probe into the case.