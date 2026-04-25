Snakes and summers: Heatwave turns deadly in Kerala

Amid the scorching heat in Kerala, where the Chief Minister has advised people to try and avoid sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm, one heatstroke death and multiple deaths due to snakebite have been reported in the past five days. Experts have attributed the increase in snakebites to the heat, saying it forces snakes to move closer to human habitation in search of cooler surfaces and water.

On Thursday, 37-year-old Sanal Kumar from Chakkarakkal in Kannur district died due to suspected heat stroke after he collapsed while engaged in digging an open well. This is the first such case in the state this year.

Health department officials said his postmortem report indicated that he died of heat stroke. “His body temperature was 107 (Fahrenheit), which is highly abnormal. The normal level is 98, and a person with a fever may experience up to 102 or 103 degrees. He had direct exposure to sunlight. All other factors, including the MRI report, also prima facie substantiate that he died due to heat stroke. However, the department will conduct a death audit before coming to an official confirmation,” said an official.

Kerala also saw back-to-back cases of snakebite this week, highlighting another danger during the sweltering summer when venomous snakes often move closer to human settlements. On Sunday, two minor siblings who were sleeping on the floor along with their parents at their home in Thrissur were bitten by a venomous snake. While one died, another is battling for life in hospital.

On Thursday, another minor boy in Thiruvananthapuram died after being bitten by a snake, which had taken refuge from the heat under the structure in which the boy was sleeping.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Muhammed Anvar said, “The summer heat prompts snakes to go in search of cool places, and this sometimes takes them near houses. The presence of rodents near houses is another factor that attracts snakes. This is also the breeding season, and snakelets go in search of safe territory. Sometimes they may be seen in herds in one place.”

In Thrissur, after the two minor boys were bitten, forest officials found several baby snakes in the premises of the house.

40 feels like 50

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Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in Kerala have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in Palakkad district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave in Palakkad, Kollam and Thrissur districts. Although other parts of the country have reported higher temperatures, due to the high humidity in the state, the 40-degree heat in these areas has felt more like 45 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday advised residents to go on voluntary lockdowns from 11 am to 3 pm. “Direct exposure to sunlight should be avoided during this time. Unnecessary travelling and outdoor work should also be avoided during this time. Proper air circulation should be ensured in rooms and workplaces,” he said.

Dr S Abhilash of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research in Cochin University of Science and Technology said several factors have contributed to the current scenario.

The state had reported temperatures above 40 degrees in the past in 2016 and 2024. This time, however, the high humidity and a major rain deficit have made the situation worse. However, things may improve after April 27, with the state starting to get isolated rain, he said.

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In the current season, from March 1 to April 23, Kerala has reported 42% deficiency in rain.