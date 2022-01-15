Senior official at Thiruvananthapuram airport booked for raping colleague

A senior official of Thiruvananthapuram international airport has been booked for allegedly raping a woman colleague. The official was subsequently suspended from service by the Adani group which operates the airport.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the woman, the police said, and identified the accused as Madhusudan Rao, Chief Airport Officer at the Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (ATIAL).

The alleged sexual assault happened on January 4 at the personal premises of Rao. He has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a statement, a spokesman for the airport said, “We have received a complaint of sexual harassment by a Thiruvananthapuram airport employee. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour. The safety and well-being of every staffer is our top priority and we have taken this complaint very seriously. The (accused) employee has been immediately suspended from service. We are thoroughly assessing the facts and will fully assist investigations.”