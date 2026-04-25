Senior Kerala journalist accused of sexual harassment in train, arrested

KUWJ Kozhikode district committee president E P Muhammed said Balakrishnan has been removed as the director of the journalism institute. “We acted against him immediately,” said Muhammed.

Written by: Shaju Philip
1 min readThiruvananthapuramApr 25, 2026 02:02 AM IST
Senior Kerala journalist accused of sexual harassment, Senior Kerala journalist arrested, V E Balakrishnan, V E Balakrishnan arrested, Kozhikode district committee of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Indian express news, current affairsAccording to police, the incident took place on April 18, when the young woman journalist who works with a TV channel was travelling in the same train as Balakrishnan.
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A senior journalist in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a young journalist during a train journey.

The accused, 68-year-old V E Balakrishnan, served as the director of the Institute of Communication and Journalism in Kozhikode. The journalism institute is run by the Kozhikode district committee of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), which said after his arrest that he has been removed from the position. Previously, Balakrishnan had worked as a deputy editor with the Malayalam daily, Kerala Kaumudi.

According to police, the incident took place on April 18, when the young woman journalist who works with a TV channel was travelling in the same train as Balakrishnan. The accused allegedly misbehaved with her during the journey, after which the woman alerted the railway police. Balakrishnan was subsequently taken into custody, and a case was registered under BNS section 75(2) (sexual harassment). He was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

KUWJ Kozhikode district committee president E P Muhammed said Balakrishnan has been removed as the director of the journalism institute. “We acted against him immediately,” said Muhammed.

 

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

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