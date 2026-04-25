Senior Kerala journalist accused of sexual harassment in train, arrested

According to police, the incident took place on April 18, when the young woman journalist who works with a TV channel was travelling in the same train as Balakrishnan.

A senior journalist in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a young journalist during a train journey.

The accused, 68-year-old V E Balakrishnan, served as the director of the Institute of Communication and Journalism in Kozhikode. The journalism institute is run by the Kozhikode district committee of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), which said after his arrest that he has been removed from the position. Previously, Balakrishnan had worked as a deputy editor with the Malayalam daily, Kerala Kaumudi.

According to police, the incident took place on April 18, when the young woman journalist who works with a TV channel was travelling in the same train as Balakrishnan. The accused allegedly misbehaved with her during the journey, after which the woman alerted the railway police. Balakrishnan was subsequently taken into custody, and a case was registered under BNS section 75(2) (sexual harassment). He was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.