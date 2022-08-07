Seats in Kendriya Vidyalayas: HC sets aside order allowing pleas challenging discretionary quota

August 7, 2022 2:17:29 am
A Kerala High Court single-judge bench’s decision allowing petitions that challenged the annulment of the discretionary quota of Vidyalaya Management Committee chairpersons in admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas was set aside by a division bench of the court. Two students from Kerala had approached the single-judge bench challenging the Centre’s decision to do away with all discretionary quotas. The bench had on June 9 allowed the pleas.
After this academic year’s KV admission process commenced, the Centre had cancelled various quotas, including 10 seats under MP quota. This policy decision to do away with the practice of giving admission based on recommendations was taken after allocating seats for students from all vulnerable groups, including those orphaned by the pandemic. The cancelled discretionary quota included seats under the quota of the chairmen of Vidyalaya Management Committees.
Assistant Solicitor General of India, S Manu, who appeared for the Centre, pointed out that only influential people were benefitting from the discretionary quotas.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
GCCI writes to Union Minister seeking revision of hospital charges
Liquor wars: Govt trains guns on former L-G, Sisodia says he changed stance on vends
BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’
Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease cases up, parents want online classes
CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold
Weekly Horoscope, August 7, 2022 – August 13 , 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Man attacked over ‘social media status supporting Nupur Sharma’; 14 booked
Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD
Money laundering case: ED quizzes Varsha Raut for 10 hrs
Should be ready for civic polls: Ajit Pawar tells party workers
Centre junks 3-year Byculla zoo plan to procure zebras from Israel
Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd